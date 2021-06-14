Film producer K C N Chandrashekar dead

Noted Kannada film producer KC N Chandrashekar who gave many blockbuster movies including 'Babruvahana' died at a private hospital, family sources said.

He was 69.

Advertisement

The film producer was suffering from age-related ailments for quite some time and died on Sunday night, they added.

Chandrashekar was very much inspired by his father KC Nanjunde Gowda and made more than 50 movies leaving a lasting impact on the viewers.

Some of his prominent movies are 'Babruvahana', 'Huliya Haalina Mevu', 'Bhakta Gnanadeva', 'Dharmayuddha' and 'Thaayi'.

The veteran producer had also served as the president of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) and South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (FCC).

Condoling Chandrashekar's demise, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in his death the Kannada film industry has lost a great film-maker.

He prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)