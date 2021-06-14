BJP, RSS have made Ram temple a 'medium of business': Rajbhar on alleged Ayodhya land deal fraud

Backing the demand for a central agency probe into the alleged corruption in the purchase of a piece of land in Ayodhya by the Ram temple trust, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said the BJP and the RSS have made the shrine a ''medium of business''.

He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath when action will be taken against the accused.

Advertisement

Hitting out at the opposition over the allegations, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said some people do not miss any opportunity to defame the Ram Janmabhoomi.

On Sunday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai purchased 1.208 hectares of land worth Rs 2 crore in Ayodhya's Bag Bjaisi village at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore with the help of trust member Anil Mishra.

Terming it a case of money laundering, SP leader Pawan Pandey and AAP leader Sanjay Singh sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the matter.

Rai, however, strongly refuted the allegations.

Speaking to reporters in Ballia, Rajbhar said, ''The temple is a symbol of faith for common people but the BJP and the RSS have made it a medium of business.'' The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief claimed the said piece of land was purchased for Rs 2 crore on March 18 for the construction of the Ram temple and five minutes later, it was bought by the Ram temple trust for Rs 18.50 crore.

The SBSP leader also sought a probe by the CBI and the ED into the ''scandal''.

Targeting Modi and Adityanath, Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, said, ''Both the leaders claim zero tolerance (for corruption). Modi ji and Yogi ji should make it clear as to when a case will be registered against the trustee of the Ram temple trust and when the accused persons will be sent to jail.'' ''The sentiments of crores of devotees have been hurt by this scandal,'' he said.

The SBSP chief also claimed that BJP president J P Nadda had called him a few days ago but he refused to speak to him.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow after a cabinet meeting, Sharma said the official answer to the corruption allegations will be given by the officials of the Shriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

''I would say in one line that there are some people in the opposition who do not like anything positive in the context of the Ram Janmabhoomi. Sometimes they say that Lord Ram was fictional and Ram Setu did not exist. They also taunt,'' he said.

''When all obstructions for the construction of the Ram temple were cleared, the opposition started 'anargal pralaap' (nonsensical hue and cry). They do not miss any opportunity to defame the Ram Janmabhoomi,'' he added.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Ram temple trust's general secretary Rai had said, ''Allegations of assassinating Mahatma Gandhi were also levelled against us. We do not fear allegations. I will study the allegations levelled against us and probe them.'' PTI CORR NAV DIV DIV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)