Left Menu

Biden says U.S. Republicans are 'vastly diminished'

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:48 IST
Biden says U.S. Republicans are 'vastly diminished'
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The U.S. Republican Party is "vastly diminished" and dominated by its Trump wing, which was not supported by the majority of Americans, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"I think it's appropriate to say that the Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers," Biden told a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels.

"The leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes up a significant minority of the American people," he continued, referring to former President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021