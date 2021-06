Biden says U.S. Republicans are 'vastly diminished'

The U.S. Republican Party is "vastly diminished" and dominated by its Trump wing, which was not supported by the majority of Americans, President Joe Biden said on Monday.

"I think it's appropriate to say that the Republican Party is vastly diminished in numbers," Biden told a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels.

Advertisement

"The leadership of the Republican Party is fractured and the Trump wing of the party is the bulk of the party, but it makes up a significant minority of the American people," he continued, referring to former President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)