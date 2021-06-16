Left Menu

Putin says no hostility in meeting with Biden

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 16-06-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 21:50 IST
Putin says no hostility in meeting with Biden
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the tone of the talks with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday as "constructive" and said there was no hostility during the talks. His remarks came at a news conference after he and Biden met in Geneva for a high-stakes summit amid tensions between the West and the Kremlin.

"Our assessment of many issues differ, but in my view both sides demonstrated the desire to understand each other and looks for ways to get closer," Putin said.

"The conversation was rather constructive," he added.

