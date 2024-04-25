Polish Foreign Minister Warns of NATO's Resolute Response to Russian Aggression

A Russian attack on NATO would end in defeat for Moscow, but NATO must increase its defenses, Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told parliament on Thursday. Sikorski was describing the new direction of the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, explaining to a world audience and those at home how the new priorities have changed.

He said Poland wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union.

