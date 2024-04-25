Left Menu

Polish Foreign Minister Warns of NATO's Resolute Response to Russian Aggression

Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski warned that a Russian attack on NATO would result in Moscow's defeat but emphasized the need for increased NATO defenses. Sikorski outlined the new foreign policy direction under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, aiming to return Poland to a influential role in the European Union.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:29 IST
Polish Foreign Minister Warns of NATO's Resolute Response to Russian Aggression
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Russian attack on NATO would end in defeat for Moscow, but NATO must increase its defenses, Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told parliament on Thursday. Sikorski was describing the new direction of the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, explaining to a world audience and those at home how the new priorities have changed.

He said Poland wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024