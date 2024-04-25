Polish Foreign Minister Warns of NATO's Resolute Response to Russian Aggression
Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski warned that a Russian attack on NATO would result in Moscow's defeat but emphasized the need for increased NATO defenses. Sikorski outlined the new foreign policy direction under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, aiming to return Poland to a influential role in the European Union.
PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 25-04-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Poland
A Russian attack on NATO would end in defeat for Moscow, but NATO must increase its defenses, Poland's Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski told parliament on Thursday. Sikorski was describing the new direction of the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, explaining to a world audience and those at home how the new priorities have changed.
He said Poland wants to return to the group of countries which sets the agenda of the European Union.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Poland
- Moscow
- Donald Tusk
- Sikorski
- NATO
- Radek Sikorski
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poland won't accept migrant relocation mechanism, PM says
Poland won't accept migrant relocation mechanism, PM says
Poland finalising grain subsidies for farmers, deputy minister says
Poland's Controversial Abortion Law Sparks Legislative Debate
Poland may give Ukraine Soviet-era missiles, says president