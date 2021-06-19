Left Menu

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:57 IST
Iran's foreign minister says Raisi is new elected president
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Iran's Foreign Minister said on Saturday that hardline judge Ebrahim Raisi was the country's newly elected president and everyone would have to work with him from now on.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, speaking a day after millions of Iranians voted in a contest that critics boycotted over economic woes and political restrictions, said Raisi would lead Iran well.

Zarif also told a diplomacy forum in the Turkish resort of Antalya that issues in Iran's nuclear talks with Western powers were not insurmountable and he hoped to achieve a result before August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

