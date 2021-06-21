Britain adds three Myanmar entities to sanctions list
21-06-2021
Britain added three Myanmar entities to its sanctions list on Monday: a state-owned pearl firm, a timber company, and the 'State Administration Council' which runs the functions of the state, a notice posted on the British government website said.
Britain said there were reasonable grounds to believe the two state-owned enterprises provided funds to the military junta, and said the State Administration Council was responsible for, or had supported, the undermining of democracy in Myanmar.
