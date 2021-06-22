U.S. ambassador will return to Russia this week -State Department
22-06-2021
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jake Sullivan will return to Moscow this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.
Price also told reporters at a briefing that the United States welcomed the return of Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov, following an agreement by U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit last week for the two countries to return the envoys to Moscow and Washington.
