U.S. ambassador will return to Russia this week -State Department

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 22-06-2021 00:32 IST
U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan will return to Moscow this week, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday.

Price also told reporters at a briefing that the United States welcomed the return of Russian ambassador Anatoly Antonov, following an agreement by U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit last week for the two countries to return the envoys to Moscow and Washington.

