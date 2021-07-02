Left Menu

Updated: 02-07-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:10 IST
Uttarakhand BJP legislature party meeting tomorrow
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand BJP will hold its legislature party meeting here on Saturday amid reports that Tirath Singh Rawat is resigning as chief minister. The meeting will be chaired by Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik at the party headquaters at 3 pm on Saturday, state BJP media incharge Manveer Singh Chauhan said.

All party MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting tomorrow, he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat held a press conference at the state secretariat here, soon after his return from Delhi after meeting the party's central leadership.

However, contrary to expectations, he did not say anything about the speculation in the media about a change of guard in the state and confined himself to talking only about steps taken by his government to give relief to different sectors, including transport and tourism, which were hit badly by the Covid pandemic.

Around Rs 2,000 crore will be given to different sectors as relief and direct recruitment will be made against 22,340 posts, he said.

Rawat said he wanted to make these announcements earlier but could not because of his sudden visit to Delhi.

