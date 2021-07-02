Left Menu

Bengal govt urges EC to conduct bypolls soon

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:37 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:37 IST
Bengal govt urges EC to conduct bypolls soon
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengal government on Friday urged the Election Commission (EC) to conduct pending bypolls in the state at the earliest, as it gave assurance that all COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during the process.

Of the seven seats where elections are set to be held, Bhawanipore is the one that is expected to draw significant attention amid speculation that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who faced defeat in Nandigram, may contest bypoll from the constituency, which also happens to be her home turf.

State minister and senior TMC leader Sobhandeb has recently vacated the seat.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government, in its reply to a missive by the EC on the possibility of holding elections to two vacant Rajya Sabha seats at this juncture, has asserted that it was ''fully prepared'', official sources said.

In the same letter, the government also requested the poll panel to conduct the assembly byelections as soon as possible, the sources added.

Earlier, on June 23, the CM, who needs to get elected to the assembly within six months to retain her chair, had told reporters that bypolls due in the state could be held within seven days as the COVID-19 situation in the country is currently ''under control''.

Polls were countermanded in Jangipur and Samserganj following the death of candidates due to COVID-19.

In Dinhata and Santipur, the winning BJP nominees quit as MLAs as they wanted to retain parliamentary berths.

In Gosaba, the TMC candidate, who won the elections, succumbed to COVID-19.

Two Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant in the state after Dinesh Trivedi quit the membership of the Upper House in February this year, having switched to the BJP from the TMC, and Manas Bhuniya's election as an MLA in the March-April Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021