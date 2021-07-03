Traders relentless campaign forced Union govt to reintroduce MSME categorisation: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said the pressure of trade representatives forced the central government to reintroduce the categorization of retail and wholesale trade in the MSME segment.

''I congratulate the trade representatives for forcing the central government to reintroduce the categorization of Retail and Wholesale trade as MSME through their relentless campaign,'' Gehlot said.

He said that the NDA government in 2017 had removed the categorization from the MSME segment which affected 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders.

''Retail and Wholesale trade enterprises were brought under the MSME segment by UPA for extending a supporting hand through MSME Development Act, 2006 but it was highly unfortunate that NDA government had removed the provision in 2017 which resulted in hardship for the sector,'' he said.

Gehlot said that around 2.5 crore retail and wholesale traders were deprived of Priority Sector Lending due to this harsh step of the NDA Government.

Further, he said benefits under other schemes for the MSME sector were also denied to them.

