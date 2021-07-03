MVA will pass resolution in monsoon session against three Central farm laws: minister

NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday said the state government will pass a resolution during the monsoon session of the state legislature next week against the three Central farm laws even as he denied certain remarks attributed to the party chief Sharad Pawar about them.

The monsoon session of the state legislature is scheduled to be held on July 5 and 6. ''All the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are opposed to the three laws passed by the Central government. Our opposition to these laws remains. The state government will pass a resolution in the monsoon session of the state legislature to oppose these laws,'' Malik said in a statement. He said a committee set up to study the three laws will speak to farmers' leaders to prepare a draft law to be enacted by the state government. ''Until farmers accept the draft law, the state government will not go ahead,'' Malik added.

He said the NCP was of the view that the three Central laws should be repealed. ''Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar made a remark about Sharad Pawar's views on the three farm laws which the NCP chief never said. Pawar did not speak on the three Central laws. Pawar was only giving information about what steps the state government was planning against the Central acts,'' Malik stated. Talking to reporters on Thursday, Pawar said the Centre should hold talks with farmers from North India who are protesting against the new agriculture laws for the last seven months.

''The Centre should step up dialogue with them. Bringing political differences in the issue was wrong,'' he added.

The NCP chief had also said the Maharashtra government favours amendments in the three new farm laws enacted by the Centre last year before their implementation in the state. Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with their demands that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.

