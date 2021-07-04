Left Menu

Nadda in Himachal on 3-day tour, to visit Atal Tunnel on Monday

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed Nadda at Luhnu ground on his arrival in Bilaspur on Sunday.MP and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg were also present on the occasion.

BJP president J P Nadda arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur on Sunday on a three-day visit to the state. According to his program, he will also visit the Atal Tunnel Rohtang (ATR) on Monday. Nadda, who is on a visit to his home state, could not attend a function on October 3 last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated the prestigious tunnel. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur welcomed Nadda at Luhnu ground on his arrival in Bilaspur on Sunday.

MP and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Food and Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Rajinder Garg were also present on the occasion. Later, Thakur also interacted with Nadda at the circuit house at Bilaspur, an official spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

