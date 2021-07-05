Left Menu

11 vehicles with ration kits for around 1500 families flagged off in Uttarakhand

A day after taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said his government has flagged off 11 vehicles with ration kits for around 1500 families whose livelihoods were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 05-07-2021 14:06 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 14:06 IST
Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A day after taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said his government has flagged off 11 vehicles with ration kits for around 1500 families whose livelihoods were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to ANI, Dhami said, "We have worked towards providing relief to people who lost their livelihood. 11 vehicles, with ration kits for around 1500 families, flagged off today. It was done in past and it'll be done in future. We are ensuring that no one stays hungry."

Soon after taking oath as Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier on Sunday said his government would help those whose livelihoods were impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic by creating jobs and filling vacant positions in the government offices. BJP leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand, here on Sunday, a day after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party. Along with Dhami, 11 BJP legislators also took oath as the state cabinet ministers at the ceremony.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. (ANI)

