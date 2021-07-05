MPSC aspirant's suicide: BJP raises issue in Maha Council, seeks stand of state govt

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar on Monday expressed concern over the suicide of an MPSC aspirant and sought the state government's stand over the issue of pending public service commission exams and appointments of eligible candidates. Swapnil Lonkar, a 24-year-old Maharashtra government job aspirant, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Pune's Hadapsar area on June 30, police earlier said.

Lonkar, a civil engineering diploma holder, had cleared the 2019 Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) preliminary and main exams and was waiting for the final interview to take place. He had also cleared the 2020 preliminary exam as well.

According to police, Lonkar left behind a suicide note in which he termed the MPSC exams as a ''mayajaal'' and appealed not to get into it.

Raising the issue in the state Legislative Council on the first day of the monsoon session, Darekar said the letter speaks a lot of things. ''The state government is responsible for Lonkar's suicide. This is not a suicide but a state government-sponsored murder. The government should think about it seriously,'' he said.

The BJP leader sought to bring an adjournment motion to conduct a detailed discussion over the issue, but the request was turned down by the Council chairman. ''It has been one-and-a-half years, no interviews have been done of MPSC aspirants who cleared the main exam. Some have got appointments, but they have not been given postings. The state government's irresponsible and negative approach is to be blamed for all this,'' Darekar said.

He said Lonkar's parents have held the state government responsible for this death. ''Several MPSC aspirants and those who cleared the main exams are waiting for their interviews and appointments, but the state government does not have time to look into the issue,'' he said.

''It seems the government is not serious about it. Today, there are several MPSC aspirants in the state who are going through the same situation. I would like to request (state parliamentary affairs minister) Anil Parabji to ensure such a suicide incident is not repeated,'' he said. Darekar also demanded that the state conduct the pending MPSC exams and provide appointments to eligible candidates.

''I would like to know the state government's stand over these exams and appointments,'' he said.

State minster Anil Parab said Lonkar's suicide was ''unfortunate'', and informed the House that a detailed discussion on the issue will took place during the cabinet meeting. ''Today evening, the deputy chief minister has summoned a meeting over the issue. The state government will put forth its stand over the issue before the end of the session tomorrow,'' he said. Darekar asked how much time the state government needs to put forth its stand. He also demanded a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh for Lonkar's family. The Legislative Council Chairman, Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, instructed the state government to provide monetary help to Lonkar's family.

