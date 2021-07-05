UP: Bride arrives at in-laws house in chopper

A bride arrived at her in-laws place in a village here, days after being elected as its head, on a helicopter much to the amusement of the local residents.

Sunita Verma, the daughter of BJP's city vice president of Badaun Vedram Lodhi, got married to Omendra Singh in a court in December last year. However, they tied the knot again as per Hindu rituals on Saturday.

Verma had decided to contest the election for the post of village head from Alampur Kot in Aonla town of Bareilly district, which is her in-laws village.

''For filing of nominations, Verma had to become a voter of the village. So, she got married to Omendra Singh in a court in December,'' a villager said.

According to villagers, Verma did not campaign ahead of the election as she returned to Badaun after filing the nomination papers.

However, her husband did the canvassing on her behalf and she won.

Verma’s father-in-law Shripal Lodhi is a former block head and her mother-in-law was elected the village head twice.

