Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China's Xi

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron exchanged views on European Union-China relations with China's President Xi Jinping in a video conference on Monday, Merkel's office said.

"They also discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity," her office added in a statement.

"The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues." (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)

