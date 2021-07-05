BJP’s zila panchayat candidate booked for blocking traffic

A case was registered against 13 persons, including a zila panchayat candidate backed by the BJP, for blocking traffic here, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday – the day of polling for the post of zila panchayat chairperson when BJP candidate Shama Singh and her husband Abhay held a sit-in at Badhni Morh, for being stopped by the poilice for checking, Jethwara’s Station House Officer Ravindra Tripathi said.

The case was registered against the two and 11 unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

