NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde old reporters that 4,312 people and establishments were fined of over Rs 21 lakh in June alone by vigilance squads. Konde said more than 5.70 lakh people have been vaccinated in the NMMC limits since the drive was rolled out.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:33 IST
As many as 65,937 people and establishments were fined for violating COVID-19 norms in the limits of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and a fine of Rs 3.02 crore collected from them, an official said on Monday. NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde old reporters that 4,312 people and establishments were fined of over Rs 21 lakh in June alone by vigilance squads. Konde said more than 5.70 lakh people have been vaccinated in the NMMC limits since the drive was rolled out.

