President appoints new governors in 8 states, Thawarchand Gehlot gets Karnataka

Ahead of much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka. In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new governors in eight states, said an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, who is currently the Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred to Goa. BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati will be the governor of Mizoram. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred to Tripura, and the current Governor of the northeastern state Ramesh Bais will serve as Jharkhand Governor.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya transferred and appointed as the Governor of Haryana, while Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been made the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. BJP leader from Gujarat Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel will serve as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release. (ANI)

