Left Menu

President appoints new governors in 8 states, Thawarchand Gehlot gets Karnataka

Ahead of much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 13:21 IST
President appoints new governors in 8 states, Thawarchand Gehlot gets Karnataka
Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as Governor of Karnataka. In a major reshuffle, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed new governors in eight states, said an official release from Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

PS Sreedharan Pillai, who is currently the Governor of Mizoram, has been transferred to Goa. BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati will be the governor of Mizoram. Haryana Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred to Tripura, and the current Governor of the northeastern state Ramesh Bais will serve as Jharkhand Governor.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya transferred and appointed as the Governor of Haryana, while Goa minister Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been made the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. BJP leader from Gujarat Mangubhai Chhaganbhai Patel will serve as the Governor of Madhya Pradesh.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices, said the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria
4
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021