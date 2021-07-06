Left Menu

Former Punjab DGP Mohd Izhar Alam passes away

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:02 IST
Former Punjab DGP Mohd Izhar Alam passes away
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Izhar Alam passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.

He was 72.

Alam is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of Alam.

In a condolence message, the chief minister said, "I am saddened to learn about the death of Mohd. Izhar Alam, who also served as Chairman, Punjab Wakf Board."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021