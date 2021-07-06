Former Punjab DGP Mohd Izhar Alam passes away
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Izhar Alam passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.
He was 72.
Advertisement
Alam is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of Alam.
In a condolence message, the chief minister said, "I am saddened to learn about the death of Mohd. Izhar Alam, who also served as Chairman, Punjab Wakf Board."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab Cong infighting: Amarinder Singh to meet AICC panel in Delhi Tuesday
Punjab govt not allowing Kejriwal to hold press meet: AAP; Amarinder Singh denies charge
Ashwani Sekhri not leaving Congress: Capt Amarinder Singh
Punjab Congress crisis: Amarinder Singh to meet Sonia on Tuesday
Capt Amarinder Singh meets Congress leaders from urban areas of Punjab