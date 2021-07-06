Former Punjab DGP Mohd Izhar Alam passes away

Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Mohammad Izhar Alam passed away due to cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.

He was 72.

Advertisement

Alam is survived by his wife, three sons, and two daughters.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled the demise of Alam.

In a condolence message, the chief minister said, "I am saddened to learn about the death of Mohd. Izhar Alam, who also served as Chairman, Punjab Wakf Board."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)