Left Menu

BJP members do not know courtesy, decency: Mamata in Assembly

They BJP members do not know culture, courtesy, decency and civility, the chief minister said, after thanking the governor for the inaugural address.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:39 IST
BJP members do not know courtesy, decency: Mamata in Assembly
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sharpening her attack on the BJP, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said members of the saffron camp ''do not know courtesy and decency'' and that was evident from the ruckus they created during Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's inaugural speech in the Assembly.

Dhankhar had on July 2 tabled his address, after reading out a few lines of his 18-page speech, amid protests by BJP MLAs over incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The TMC supremo, during her speech in the House, further said that the incumbent governor, chosen by the BJP leadership at the Centre, should have been allowed to address the House by the saffron party's MLAs in the state.

''I have seen BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh to Sushma Swaraj... This BJP, however, is different. They (BJP members) do not know culture, courtesy, decency and civility,'' the chief minister said, after thanking the governor for the inaugural address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021