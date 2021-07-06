Left Menu

Cong says Sawant wrong in calling Arlekar first Goan to be governor

Its a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position, chief minister Sawant tweeted.Panjikar claimed that this was not true. Goan Politician rajendraarlekar is the third to be a Governor, he tweeted.Dias was governor of West Bengal in the 1970s, while Rodrigues was governor of Punjab from 2004 to 2010.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-07-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 19:51 IST
The opposition Congress on Tuesday ridiculed Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for describing Rajendra Arlekar as the first Goan to be become the governor of a state.

Two persons from Goa had been governors in the past, state Congress spokesperson Amarnath Panjikar said.

BJP leader and former Goa Assembly Speaker Arlekar was appointed as governor of Himachal Pradesh earlier in the day.

“Hearty congratulations to our senior leader, Ex Speaker of Goa Assembly and Ex Minister of Goa Govt Shri Rajendra Arlekar ji on being appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh. It's a proud moment for all Goans as Arlekar ji is the first Goan to be appointed to this position,'' chief minister Sawant tweeted.

Panjikar claimed that this was not true. “MODIfied Bhakts like @DrPramodPSawant think everything happened after 2014. Goa is proud of 1st Goan Governor Padmavibhushan Anthony Lancelot Dias from Assagao & 2nd Goan Governor PVSM Sunith Francis Rodrigues. Goan Politician @rajendraarlekar is the third to be a Governor,” he tweeted.

Dias was governor of West Bengal in the 1970s, while Rodrigues was governor of Punjab from 2004 to 2010.

