Punjab-Haryana model in UP within a week, toll plazas to be made free: SKM

Giving a call for intensifying farmers' agitation in Uttar Pradesh, where assembly polls are due next year, Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Darshan Pal on Tuesday said the ''Punjab-Haryana model'' will be implemented in UP within one week and toll plazas will be made free there too.

''This Punjab and Haryana model will be implemented within next one week in UP and Uttarakhand where toll plazas will be made free,'' he said addressing a 'Dhikkar rally' organised in Sirsa's Shaheed Bhagat Singh stadium.

He said during their stir against the farm laws, farmers in Punjab have made the toll plazas free while they have ensured no toll is collected in the majority of toll plazas in Haryana.

Pal said like in Punjab and Haryana, the ''BJP leaders will also face protests and boycotts from the protesting farmers in UP''.

'' In UP, as my colleagues have said, a big injection or dose will need to be given,'' he said.

A Mahapanchayat will also be organised in UP in September.

He said the farmers' agitation will continue as the government has allegedly adopted an ''adamant attitude'' and is not rolling back the ''black farm laws, which are pro-corporates''.

''This agitation has set an example, where all sections of society have come out in support,'' he said.

According to SKM statement, the rally was organised to mark completion of nine months of protests by farmers at ''Pakka (permanent) morcha'' here.

Various speakers at the rally including Pal accused Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and Power Minister Ranjeet Chautala, who are great grandson and son of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, respectively, of clinging to power and not standing in support of the cultivators who are agitating against the farm laws.

While Dushyant is a JJP leader, Ranjeet is an Independent MLA. Sirsa is considered a stronghold of the Chautala family.

The SKM statement said it was on October 6, 2020, that a ''pakka morcha'' was started in Sirsa against the ''black farm laws''.

Addressing the gathering, SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said this agitation has made farmers realise their power.

''Leaders of the country have understood one thing from this agitation that they will now not dare to take cudgels with the farmers in future,'' said Yadav.

Yadav alleged that the government used all tactics to break this agitation, ''but their designs were defeated''.

