Ajay Kumar Mishra: First-time BJP MP makes it to Union council of ministers
Sworn in as a Union minister on Wednesday, 60-year-old Ajay Kumar Mishra is a first-time BJP MP, representing Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was elected as an MLA in 2012 from the Nighasan Assembly seat. Mishra started political career as the BJPs district general secretary and rose gradually to become a Member of Parliament.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Sworn in as a Union minister on Wednesday, 60-year-old Ajay Kumar Mishra is a first-time BJP MP, representing Kheri Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He was elected as an MLA in 2012 from the Nighasan Assembly seat. Mishra started political career as the BJP's district general secretary and rose gradually to become a Member of Parliament. Right from his youth, he was associated with activities such as education of the children from weaker sections and help them get medical facilities and employment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Nighasan Assembly
- Kheri Lok Sabha
- Ajay Kumar Mishra
- Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How EC will explain non-conduct of elections earlier, advocate TS Bindra over by-poll in Uttarakhand
Uttar Pradesh BJP holds brainstorm meetings ahead of assembly, panchayat polls
Uttar Pradesh BJP holds brainstorm meetings ahead of assembly, panchayat polls
COVID-19:High court reprimands Uttarakhand govt for lack of preparedness to deal with third wave
Procure maximum wheat from farmers: Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh govt