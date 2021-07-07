4 doctors, ex-AIR engineer, former bank chairman in Modi team

Four doctors -- Heena Gavit, Mahendra Munjapara, Bharati Pawar and Bhagwat Karad -- former broadcast engineer Devusinh Chauhan and former Thane District Co-operative Bank chairman Kapil Patil were among those inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday. HEENA GAVIT: A young doctor serving in the tribal belt of Maharashtra, Heena Gavit made quite a splash when she defeated Congress leader Manikrao Gavit, then the senior-most parliamentarian, in her maiden attempt in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Political observers say the induction of the 34-year-old MP into the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday was a result of her success in consolidating the party in the tribal belt of north Maharashtra.

Advertisement

In 2019, she was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Nandurbar.

Her father Vijaykumar Gavit was an NCP minister, but quit the party after Heena joined the BJP.

******* DEVUSINH CHAUHAN: Before taking the plunge into politics, 57-year-old Devusinh Chauhan served as a broadcast engineer with the All India Radio for over 12 years.

A two-term Lok Sabha member from Gujarat, Chauhan belongs to the Thakor-Kshatriya caste, an OBC group which is a crucial vote bank in state politics.

A diploma holder, he worked with the All India Radio from 1989 to 2002 before resigning and joining the BJP.

He was elected to the Gujarat Assembly from the Matar seat in Kheda district in 2007.

Kheda was a Congress stronghold since the formation of Gujarat and the Lok Sabha seat remained with the party, thanks to its heavyweight Dinsha Patel.

Chauhan, then an MLA, was chosen by the BJP to take on Patel, a five-term MP, in 2009. But the BJP leader lost by a wafer-thin margin of 721 votes.

He was reelected as MLA from Matar in 2012, and went on to defeat Dinsha Patel by over two lakh votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. In 2019, he retained the seat by defeating Congress' Bimal Shah.

Chauhan has served on various parliamentary panels, including the Standing Committee on Water Resources, Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, and Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

****** MAHENDRA MUNJAPARA: A consultant physician, cardiologist and a first-time Member of Parliament from Surendranagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat, Mahendra Munjapara belongs to the state's electorally significant Koli community.

Munjapara defeated veteran Koli leader and four-time MP Soma Patel of the Congress in 2019.

Despite being a first-term MP, he is known for taking active part in debates in Parliament.

Fifty-two-year-old Munjapara was made a member of the Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on September 13, 2019.

He has also served as a member of the central committee of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and was its secretary in Surendranagar district in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat. ******* KAPIL PATIL: Sixty-year-old Kapil Patil is a second-term BJP MP from Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra.

Patil, who was with the NCP before joining the BJP in 2014, is a former chairman of Thane District Co-operative Bank. He also served as president of Thane zilla parishad. ******* BHARATI PAWAR: Bharati Pawar (43) is a doctor-turned-politician from Maharashtra's Nashik district. She was a zilla parishad member from 2012 to 2019. In May 2019, she was elected to the 17th Lok Sabha and has become the Union minister in her first term.

She is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare and the Committee on Petitions. Pawar is also a member of the Consultative Committee, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

******* BHAGWAT KARAD: Bhagwat Karad, who was sworn in as a Union minister on Wednesday, has been with the BJP since 1996. He was twice the mayor of Aurangabad in Maharashtra. He came to Aurangabad from Latur district for his medical education and settled there.

Known for his organisational skills, he became a Rajya Sabha member in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)