South Africa's Zuma to hand himself over to police - foundation
South Africa former president Jacob Zuma will hand himself over to serve 15 months in jail for contempt of court, his foundation said on Wednesday, the first indication yet that Zuma is willing to serve his prison term. The constitutional court gave Zuma a 15 month jail term last week for defying an instruction earlier this year to give evidence at an inquiry into corruption during his nine years in power until 2018.
Police had been instructed to arrest him by the end of Wednesday if he failed to do turn himself in. South African TV stations carried images of Zuma's motorcade leaving his house, although none were able to confirm whether or not he was in it.
