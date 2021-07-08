Left Menu

NCP leader Eknath Khadse arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-07-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 12:25 IST
NCP leader Eknath Khadse arrives at ED office in Mumbai
NCP leader Eknath Khadse. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday. "I'll cooperate. Entire Maharashtra can see what is happening. Everyone knows this is politically motivated. Inquiry has already been done 5 times. It is being done again now. ACB has given a report that there is no evidence," Khadse told reporters before entering the ED office.

Earlier in January, Eknath Khadse was summoned by the agency in the case filed against him by the ED under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED on Wednesday arrested Khadse's son-in-law, Girish Chaudhary in the Pune land deal case.

Khadse, who was earlier with the BJP, had to resign from the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 following allegations regarding the land deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021