NCP leader Eknath Khadse arrives at ED office in Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse, reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Mumbai on Thursday. "I'll cooperate. Entire Maharashtra can see what is happening. Everyone knows this is politically motivated. Inquiry has already been done 5 times. It is being done again now. ACB has given a report that there is no evidence," Khadse told reporters before entering the ED office.
Earlier in January, Eknath Khadse was summoned by the agency in the case filed against him by the ED under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED on Wednesday arrested Khadse's son-in-law, Girish Chaudhary in the Pune land deal case.
Khadse, who was earlier with the BJP, had to resign from the then Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led cabinet in 2016 following allegations regarding the land deal. (ANI)
