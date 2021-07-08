Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to give loyalty bonus to NHM contractual employees

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-07-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 15:57 IST
The Rajasthan government will give loyalty bonus to contractual workers who have completed three to five years of service in the National Health Mission (NHM).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to this effect, according to an official statement.

The loyalty bonus will not be payable to those contractual employees of NHM who have already availed this benefit as on March 31, 2017.

The bonus at the rate of 10 per cent will be paid to those employees who have completed three years of service on March 31, 2021 and 15 per cent to the employees who have completed five years of service.

A total of Rs 987.62 lakh will be spent on the implementation of the proposal, the statement said.

