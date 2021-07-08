Luxembourg PM leaves hospital after treatment for COVID

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has left the hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19, the Luxembourg government said on Thursday.

The government added Bettel would resume official duties from July 9.

Advertisement

Bettel, 48, tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after a two-day European Union summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and other European leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)