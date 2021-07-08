Left Menu

China slams Olympic boycott call, 'politicization of sports'

China on Thursday criticized what it called the politicization of sports after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest.A boycott will not succeed, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.The British Parliaments Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:13 IST
China on Thursday criticized what it called the ''politicization of sports'' after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest.

A boycott ''will not succeed,'' Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The British Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February. The appeal adds to pressure on China's ruling Communist Party over reports of mass detentions and other abuses of mostly Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang.

''China firmly opposes the politicization of sports and the interference in other countries’ internal affairs by using human rights issues as a pretext,'' Wang said. ''Attempts to disrupt, obstruct and sabotage the preparation and convening of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games out of political motivation have been met with strong opposition from all sectors of the international community.'' China, which rejects the accusations of abuses in Xinjiang, has denied the United Nations unfettered access to the region to investigate the claims.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

