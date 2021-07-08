Left Menu

Delhi: IYC members protest over 'rising prices' of fuel, LPG cylinders

Riding bicycles and raising slogans, several workers of the Indian Youth Congress on Thursday protested here over the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders, the IYC said.The demonstration was led by IYCs national president Srinivas BV, who alleged that in the last seven years, the Modi government has earned a large amount of money by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, but nothing has come in the hands of common man, except helplessness.Several IYC workers protested over the issue by riding bicycles, and carrying cut-outs of gas cylinders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:01 IST
Riding bicycles and raising slogans, several workers of the Indian Youth Congress on Thursday protested here over the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders, the IYC said.

The demonstration was led by IYC's national president Srinivas BV, who alleged that in the last seven years, the Modi government has earned a large amount of money by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel, but nothing has come in the hands of common man, except helplessness.

Several IYC workers protested over the issue by riding bicycles, and carrying cut-outs of gas cylinders. Many workers came riding their own cycles to participate in the protest, the IYC said in a statement.

The policy of the Modi government has given inflation as a ''gift'' to the people of the country. The Modi government is ''looting'' the public by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, Srinivas alleged. National in-charge of Youth Congress and AICC co-secretary Shri Krishna Allavaru accused that the BJP government at the Centre has ''changed the very definition of democracy''. PTI KND KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

