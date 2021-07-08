Left Menu

'Democracy being ripped off': Priyanka on violence during block head nominations in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 21:48 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused BJP workers of indulging in violence during the process of filing of nominations for the block head elections and alleged that democracy was being ''ripped off'' in the state.

One person was injured during a clash between supporters of rival candidates during the filing of nominations for the election of block panchayat head in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district on Thursday.

A similar case was reported in Kannauj with Opposition parties alleging the misuse of state machinery by the Bhartiya Janata Party.

Reacting to the development and sharing a video of the violence on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, ''PM sahab and CM sahab should also congratulate'' on how their workers in UP indulged in stone-pelting and firing, looted nomination papers, beat up journalists and ''misbehaved with women'' at many places.

''By blind-folding the law and order system, democracy is being ripped off,'' the Congress general secretary said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

