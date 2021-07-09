Left Menu

Unvaccinated tourists will not be allowed into Canada for some time -PM Trudeau

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 09-07-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 00:15 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Foreign tourists who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter Canada for quite some time, with the government unwilling to jeopardize progress made on containing the virus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

"I can tell you right now that's not going to happen for quite a while," said Trudeau, when asked by reporters when Canada would allow unvaccinated tourists to enter the country.

Trudeau added there would be more to say in the "coming weeks" on when Canada's borders might reopen to fully vaccinated tourists.

