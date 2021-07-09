Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro disapproval rating rises to all-time high, two polls show

A second-round matchup showed Lula's support rose to 49% from 45% in the previous survey, while Bolsonaro's slipped to 35% from 36%. The XP/Ipespe poll was based on 1,000 interviews, conducted from July 5-7, with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 09-07-2021 03:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 03:22 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro disapproval rating rises to all-time high, two polls show
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's disapproval ratings rose to the highest level since he came to power 2-1/2 years ago, with the far-right leader also slipping further behind his main rival ahead of the election in 2022, two polls showed on Thursday.

According to a Datafolha poll, 51% of Brazilians disapproved of Bolsonaro, up from 45% in the previous poll in May and the highest since he took office in January 2019. A survey carried out by XP/Ipespe showed 52% of respondents said Bolsonaro's government is doing a "bad/terrible" job, up from 50% in June and the highest since January 2019.

That figure has risen steadily from 31% in October, as a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation almost quadrupling to more than 8% has forced the government to extend emergency cash transfers to millions of poor families. Half of those polled by XP/Ipespe said they expect Bolsonaro to do a "bad/terrible" job for the remainder of his presidency, up from 47% in June and again a record high.

Ahead of next year's elections, former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva strengthened his lead over Bolsonaro, the poll showed. Although neither of them have announced their candidacy, the 2022 election is widely expected to be a run-off between the two polarizing figures. In a simulated first-round vote, Lula saw his share jump to 38% from 32% in the June poll. Bolsonaro's first-round support fell two percentage points to 26%. A second-round matchup showed Lula's support rose to 49% from 45% in the previous survey, while Bolsonaro's slipped to 35% from 36%.

The XP/Ipespe poll was based on 1,000 interviews, conducted from July 5-7, with a margin of error of 3.2 percentage points. Datafolha surveyed 2,074 people on July 7-8, and the poll has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
2
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
3
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
4
Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

Arogya World Wins Google AI for Social Good Support

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021