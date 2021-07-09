Left Menu

HC dismisses Chirag Paswan’s plea challenging LS Speaker’s decision to recognise Paras as LoP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 17:03 IST
HC dismisses Chirag Paswan’s plea challenging LS Speaker’s decision to recognise Paras as LoP
The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed a plea by leader of one of the factions of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chirag Pawan challenging the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to recognise his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras as the leader of the party in the House.

"I find absolutely no merit in the petition," Justice Rekha Palli said.

The court, which was inclined to impose cost on Chirag, did not do so after a request was made by his counsel.

The petition sought setting aside speaker's June 14 circular showing the name of Paras as leader of Jan Lokshakti Party in the Lok Sabha.

Paras, who was administered the oath of office as Union cabinet minister on July 7, has spent the larger part of his career under the shadow of his late brother Ram Vilas Paswan.

