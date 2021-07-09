Left Menu

Biden dials Putin on ransomware attack from Russia

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 23:43 IST
US President Joe Biden on Friday spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the ongoing ransomware attacks from Russia, the White House said.

Biden spoke with Putin about the ongoing ransomware attacks by criminals based in Russia that have impacted the US and other countries around the world, the White House said in a readout of the call.

Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to disrupt ransomware groups operating in Russia and emphasised that he is committed to continued engagement on the broader threat posed by ransomware, it said.

During the call, Biden reiterated that the US will take any necessary action to defend its people and its critical infrastructure in the face of this continuing challenge, it said.

“The leaders commended the joint work of their respective teams following the US-Russia summit that led to the unanimous renewal of cross-border humanitarian assistance to Syria today in the UN Security Council,” the White House added.

