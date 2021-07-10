Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Dehradun tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday informed that he will visit Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 13:42 IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Dehradun tomorrow
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday informed that he will visit Dehradun in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Kejriwal is likely to address issues related to electricity with the people of the state. Also, this visit comes around a time when Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Uttarakhand next year.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal informed, "Uttarakhand itself generates electricity, also sells it to other states. Then why people of Uttarakhand have to pay for expensive electricity? Delhi does not generate its own electricity, buys it from other states. Still, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? See you tomorrow in Dehradun." This announcement by Kejriwal comes around a time when Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat on Wednesday announced that 100 units of electricity will be provided free every month to domestic consumers.

In a meeting with departmental officials, Rawat said, "There are about 13 lakh consumers in state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month will get 50 per cent discount." The state's Power Minister said this would benefit the consumers in the remote areas of the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021