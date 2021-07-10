Left Menu

Centre-appointed panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement: Manish Sisodia

A Centre-appointed committee has given a clean chit to the Delhi government in procurement of buses and this is the proof of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals honest politics, said his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday.The three-member panel, that included transport and vigilance commissioners of the Delhi government, was formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:47 IST
Centre-appointed panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement: Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Centre-appointed committee has given a clean chit to the Delhi government in procurement of buses and this is the proof of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's honest politics, said his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday.

The three-member panel, that included transport and vigilance commissioners of the Delhi government, was formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month. It submitted its report to Baijal on July 8, officials said.

The BJP has been accusing the Kejriwal government of being involved in a scam in the annual maintenance contract of 1,000 low-floor buses to be procured by its agency, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Sisodia said the committee analysed 3,000 documents and raised several queries, after which they have concluded that the Kejriwal government was not involved in any scam in the procurement of buses.

''A Centre-appointed committee has said there was no scam. This is a proof that Kejriwal is honest. Kejriwal works for those who choose him and doesn't indulge in fighting like BJP. Buses will be bought despite obstacles being created by the BJP. BJP should be ashamed that they accuse a leader like Kejriwal. They should apologize to Delhi's people,'' he said.

The bus procurement process was put on hold by the Transport department due to the enquiry by the LG appointed committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021