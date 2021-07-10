K'taka Cong chief Shivakumar slaps man for trying to put his arms around him

Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar has allegedly slapped a man who attempted to put his arms around him, drawing flak from the BJP and on social media.

The incident occurred on Friday, and in the video that has since gone viral, Shivakumar can be seen getting irritated by the action of the man, who tried to get close to him and pace along with him.

Advertisement

The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Chief, who appeared to lose cool, can then be heard telling the man, said to be a party worker: ''...you should be responsible'', before asking cameramen present there to delete the footage.

The incident took place on Friday during his visit to K M Doddi in Mandya to inquire about the health of ailing veteran leader, former Minister and MP G Made Gowda.

When reporters today questioned Shivakumar about the viral video and the incident, he in a way tried to defend his action.

''...what to say if one puts his arms around? What will the people say? Can we allow such a thing because he is a karyakarta (worker)? What will others looking at it say?'' he asked.

Tweeting the video of the incident, BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi asked Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi whether he had given a ''licence for violence'' to Shivakumar, whom he referred to as a follower of Kotwal Ramachandra, one of the underworld dons of Bengaluru in the 1970s and 1980s.

''Karnataka CONgress President @DKShivakumar SLAPS his party worker in full public view. If this is how the ''former shishya'' of Kotwal Ramachandra treats his party worker, one can imagine what he would do with Others.

Have you given DKS the ''licence for violence'', @RahulGandhi?'' he asked.

The Karnataka BJP, hitting out at Shivakumar for his ''behaviour'' and calling him ''Rowdi DKShi'', said he should learn how to conduct himself in public.

Posting a video of an earlier incident where Shivakumar can be seen hitting a youth who was clicking selfies as he was about to address the media, the BJP in a tweet asked him to quit public life if ''underworld-like behaviour'' is unavoidable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)