Will first try to understand motive behind creation of co op ministry before taking any action:CM

The Kerala government said on Saturday that it would first try to understand the motive behind the Centre creating a ministry of Cooperation, which has caused concern among states, before taking any action.

''Since co-operative societies are a state subject, it is natural for states to have such a concern, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

''It's a state subject. But there are multi-state cooperative societies. However, they are not large-scale institutions, warranting a separate ministry.

The entry into the sector has raised concern among the states. We will first understand the motive of the union government and take necessary steps after that,'' Vijayan told the media in a press meet.

Political parties in Kerala had on Friday come down heavily on the Union government over the creation of the Ministry and termed the move as ''an intrusion into the federalism of the country.'' Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan had said that it was a state subject as per the Constitution and asked the Centre to reconsider the move.

''Since it's a state subject, the union government should reconsider the move. This amounts to challenging the federal system of our country,'' Vasavan had said.

Former Opposition leader in the Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala had also said it was a conscious attempt to destroy the federalism of the country.

Former state Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac had in a tweet, described the move as another assault on federalism and one to take over the entire co-operative sector, ''bypassing states and promoting Hindutva coops.''

