EAM Jaishankar unveils statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Georgia

PTI | Tbilisi | Updated: 10-07-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 22:34 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Saturday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Georgia at a prominent park here.

During his two-day visit to Georgia, a strategically important country situated at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, Jaishankar held talks with the country's top leadership and also handed over the relics of 17th century St. Queen Ketevan to the government and the people of Georgia at a ceremony in Tbilisi.

''A fitting conclusion to a memorable visit. Joined by VPM/FM @DZalkaliani in unveiling the Mahatma Gandhi statue in a prominent Tbilisi Park,'' he said in a tweet.

