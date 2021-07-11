TMC protests over fuel price hike, supporters served food cooked on firewood oven
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress members protested across West Bengal on Sunday against the spiralling fuel prices that are causing hardships for the common people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Petrol is retailing at over Rs 101 per litre and diesel at more than Rs 92 in West Bengal, while domestic LPG touched Rs 861 per cylinder.
The protests, which continued for the second consecutive day, were held at important junctions in Kolkata, including Paikpara, Baguiati, Chetla and Behala.
Demonstrations were also held in Belgharia, Bolpur, Katwa, Ratiganj and Siliguri, besides other parts of the state.
TMC MLA Atin Ghosh, who led the protests at Paikpara in north Kolkata, said the unabated rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG has burdened the common people.
However, the BJP-led government at the Centre is not bothered about the people as they are solely concerned about revenues and serving the interests of big oil companies, he alleged.
At the Baguiati protest site, TMC members cooked on a firewood oven and served the food to those who were attending.
''This is a symbolic protest. The fuel price hike is pushing us backward and we are going back to the age of such ovens and bullock carts,'' TMC MLA Aditi Munshi said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Plea filed in SC to deport illegal Rohingya, Bangladeshi infiltrators from West Bengal
ED attaches Rs 6-cr worth land in West Bengal illegal coal mining PMLA case
West Bengal reports 1,836 fresh COVID-19 cases, 29 deaths in last 24 hrs
West Bengal extends COVID restrictions till July 15; allows several relaxations
Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar a corrupt man, he was named in 1996 hawala Jain case charge sheet, alleges West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.