Left Menu

TMC protests over fuel price hike, supporters served food cooked on firewood oven

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-07-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 15:18 IST
TMC protests over fuel price hike, supporters served food cooked on firewood oven
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress members protested across West Bengal on Sunday against the spiralling fuel prices that are causing hardships for the common people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Petrol is retailing at over Rs 101 per litre and diesel at more than Rs 92 in West Bengal, while domestic LPG touched Rs 861 per cylinder.

The protests, which continued for the second consecutive day, were held at important junctions in Kolkata, including Paikpara, Baguiati, Chetla and Behala.

Demonstrations were also held in Belgharia, Bolpur, Katwa, Ratiganj and Siliguri, besides other parts of the state.

TMC MLA Atin Ghosh, who led the protests at Paikpara in north Kolkata, said the unabated rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG has burdened the common people.

However, the BJP-led government at the Centre is not bothered about the people as they are solely concerned about revenues and serving the interests of big oil companies, he alleged.

At the Baguiati protest site, TMC members cooked on a firewood oven and served the food to those who were attending.

''This is a symbolic protest. The fuel price hike is pushing us backward and we are going back to the age of such ovens and bullock carts,'' TMC MLA Aditi Munshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; S.Korea reports third consecutive record-high new COVID-19 cases -KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021