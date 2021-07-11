Mayawati expresses concern over rising prices of fuel, cooking gas, other essential items

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed concern on Sunday over the increase in the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas and milk.

In a Hindi tweet, she said, ''The way in which the prices of petrol, diesel, cooking gas, milk and other items of daily use are continuously increasing, it is making the lives of people sad. Despite this, the governments are not serious or worried about it. Why? This is extremely sad.'' ''The Centre and the state governments should use their energy and resources to effectively deal with poverty, unemployment and inflation. This is necessary so that the country can come out of the atmosphere of sadness and development can be brought on the right track,'' the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said in another tweet.

