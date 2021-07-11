Left Menu

RSS appoints joint general secretary Arun Kumar as 'sampark adhikari' to coordinate with BJP

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has decided to appoint joint general secretary Arun Kumar as 'sampark adhikari' for coordinating between the Sangh and BJP.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2021 23:18 IST
RSS appoints joint general secretary Arun Kumar as 'sampark adhikari' to coordinate with BJP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Pragya Kaushika The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, ideological parent of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has decided to appoint joint general secretary Arun Kumar as 'sampark adhikari' for coordinating between the Sangh and BJP.

This decision was taken at the Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak that is being organised at Chitrakoot where RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and top Sangh functionaries are present. The responsibility of coordinating between the Sangh and RSS was handled by joint general secretary Krishna Gopal. The post is crucial. This responsibility is given to a senior pracharak who can act as a bridge between RSS and BJP and ensures coordinated efforts of both.

Sources in the RSS said that more changes are likely to take place. Tomorrow, Sangathan mantris or general secretary (organisation) of various organisations will meet virtually. Sources said that with Gopal no longer coordinating with BJP, appointing Kumar can turn a new leaf in relations between the BJP top brass and Sangh.

The meeting assumed significance as here top functionaries were given the task, keeping in mind the vision for the country for next few years. It is only recently that Dattatreya Hosable was appointed sarkaryawah. The changes also reflect new team coming into being.

The decision to change the coordinator is expected to bring in more synergy between both the organisations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s the evidence so you can decide

Should I have my AstraZeneca booster shot at 8 weeks rather than 12? Here’s ...

 Australia
2
Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s behind the monster gem boom?

Third-largest diamond found in June, then a bigger one days later. What’s be...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021