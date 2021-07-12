Guv-designate Arlekar leaves for Himachal Pradesh from Goa

Former Goa Assembly Speaker Rajendra Arlekar left for Himachal Pradesh from here on Monday for his new assignment as governor of the hill state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade met Arlekar at his private residence in Vasco town, before the latter left for the airport.

Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Arlekar as the governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Arlekar, 67, had later told PTI that the first task in front of him after he takes oath of office will be to ensure people of the hill state think he is one among them. He had also said that as a governor, he will be playing a neutral role in the northern state ''The governor has to be neutral always. If I have any differences of opinion, I will discuss them with the chief minister (of Himachal Pradesh). It is not fair for any governor to voice his opinion in public,” Arlekar had said.

One of the first BJP MLAs to be elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly in the late 1980s, Arlekar had said it was his upbringing in the RSS and BJP culture that taught him to play whichever role assigned to him wholeheartedly.

