DSGMC urges Centre to reopen Kartarpur Sahib Corridor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:44 IST
  • India

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has appealed to the Centre to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, saying the Covid situation is now under control.

The corridor allows Sikh pilgrims to undertake visa-free travel to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev spent last 18 years of his life, in Narowal district of Pakistan.

It was opened in November 2019 in the wake of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, but is shut since March last year due to the pandemic.

''Almost all states have lifted the lockdown. We appeal to the Indian government to reopen the corridor as coronavirus cases have come down and the situation is under control,'' DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

Before the corridor was opened in 2019, Sikh pilgrims on the Indian side would use binoculars mounted on a raised platform at the international border in Dera Baba Nanak for 'darshan' of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

''The binoculars were also removed after the corridor was opened,'' Sirsa added.

Earlier, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages gurdwaras in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, had also appealed to the central government to reopen the corridor.

