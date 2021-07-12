Left Menu

Lithuania to open new migrant camp for 500 people, says minister

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 12-07-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 14:50 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Lithuania will open a new camp to house illegal migrants this week, the interior minister said on Monday, amid accusations from the Baltic state that Belarus is flying in migrants from abroad to send them illegally into the country.

"This week we will launch a camp in Dieveniskes, fit to house 500 people," said Interior Minster Agne Bilotaite after a meeting of the Lithuanian leadership to discuss the migration crisis.

