PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-07-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 16:15 IST
23 killed, 27 hurt in incidents of lightning strike in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Twenty-three people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in incidents of lightning strikes in Rajasthan, officials said on Monday.

Besides Jaipur, the deaths were reported from six other six districts -- Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk -- according to the Disaster Management and Relief department.

In a major tragedy in Jaipur, 12 people, mostly youngsters, were killed and 11 injured in an incident of lightning strike at the iconic watch tower near the Amber Fort, the officials said.

Some of them were taking ''selfies'' on the watch tower, while the others were on the hill nearby, they said, adding that those on the tower fell on the ground when the lightning struck late on Sunday evening.

''Twenty-three people, including seven children, were killed in lightning strikes in seven districts of the state on Sunday and 27 were injured,'' Anand Kumar, Principal Secretary, Disaster Management and Relief department, said. He said the state government has released Rs 1.65 crore to the district collectors concerned for ex-gratia assistance to the dependents of the deceased and the treatment of the injured.

According to the department, 16 livestock animals, including 11 goats, also died in lightning strikes and the figure is likely to rise.

Kumar said Rs 80 lakh for Jaipur, Rs 25 lakh for Kota, Rs 20 lakh for Dholpur and Rs 10 lakh each for Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Baran and Jhalawar have been released.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the incidents of lightning strikes and conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased.

Many political leaders went to the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital here on Monday to enquire about the health of the injured.

